Lakers Will Honor Shaquille O’Neal With A Statue At Staples Center

Shaquille O’Neal is already considered to be one of the greatest Los Angeles Lakers of all time and now it seems he will have a statue to validate that.

On Tuesday, the Lakers announced that they will officially unveil a statue of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal outside of Staples Center on March 24th. According to CBS Sports, the statue will be massive and will be an engineering marvel as it hangs from 10 feet above the ground. See the picture below:

O’Neal’s statue will join other Laker greats like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wayne Gretzky, Chick Hearn, Oscar De La Hoya, Magic Johnson and Jerry West who already have statues displayed around the stadium.

Congrats to the big man!

