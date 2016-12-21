Hip Hop Spot: Is Kanye West Trying To Compete With Jay Z? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kanye West shocked and confused the world when he took a meeting with Donald Trump shortly after coming out of the hospital. The event, though high-profile, came with very little clarity. And many folks are wondering what business Kanye could possibly have with a President-elect that liberal America dislikes so much.

Special guest Ed Lover has a theory, and it has less to do with politics than it does to do with Jay Z. Hit play above to hear Headkrack and explain more on this story in this exclusive video from the Hip-Hop Spot.

