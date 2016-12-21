Vids
Gary’s Tea: Why Meek Mill’s Side Chick Didn’t Have To Run Her Mouth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 day ago

indyhiphop Staff
By now it’s pretty obvious that Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj are no longer together. And what’s even more obvious is that his infidelity is the reason for the end of the couple’s romance. While Meek hasn’t exactly been subtle about it, the woman he cheated with has been sounding alarms about it as well, bragging about some funds he has allegedly thrown her way.

Gary doesn’t think it was a good idea for the side chick to go blasting her business around town. Check out the exclusive video above to hear more in this edition of Gary’s Tea!

 Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST and for more of ‘Gary’s Tea’ click here.

Every Time Nicki Minaj Fought For Women

