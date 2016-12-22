Rickey Smiley’s Hood Rendition Of “The Night Before Christmas” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey Smiley is feeling the Christmas spirit! He does what he calls the “hood rendition” of “Twas The Night Before Christmas.” He recites a heartfelt poem that tells the hilarious story of what the night before Christmas is really like in the hood.

Check on the exclusive video to hear the whole funny poem, recited over The Temptations‘ gorgeous voices, from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.

