Blac Chyna Not Invited To Kardashians’ Holiday Party?

Blac Chyna’s relationship with Kardashian women has always been a strained one despite her relationship with Rob Kardashian and the child they recently just had.

Nevertheless, since the couple recently broke up and Chyna took their daughter with her, it seems now Chyna’s relationship with the rest of the family is even more strained.

According to People, Kris Jenner is scheduled to have her annual Christmas party this weekend, but Chyna is not on the guest list.

“Rob’s family is over Chyna,” says the source. “She is not invited to Kris’ holiday party.”

“Rob’s family is trying to distance themselves from Chyna. They can’t stand the toxic relationship. They very much care about baby Dream though. It’s just come to the point when they think Rob is better off without being in a relationship with Chyna.”

However, despite his family’s concerns, Rob still wants to be with Chyna according to a People’s insider.

“Rob won’t listen to [his family]. He wants to be with Chyna.” According to an insider.

SOURCE: People | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty