Tami Roman Wants To Dump Her Butt Shots

Obviously, butt shots, implants, and all things big have been a trend, but I’ve never actually seen someone admit to hating their big butt after awhile.
We all know Tami Roman from VH1 show “Basketball Wives” as being super loud and honest. Her spirit is still the same off the show as she went to another shot called “The Doctors” where she admitted to wanting to “dump” her butt shots.
Watch here:
