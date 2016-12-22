Nicki Minaj Pink Print Tour Is Coming To Life On BET

Nicki Minaj Pink Print Tour Is Coming To Life On BET

2 days ago

indyhiphop Staff
Nicki Minaj

To all the Barbz your in for a treat. Nicki Minaj finally tweeted the confirmed date of her Pink Print Tour will be aired on BET; December 31st!

Some of us were unable to attend the tour in person but we saw lots of video’s thanks to Youtube and social media.

Yesterday, Nicki tweeted a clip and caption that made Twitter go crazy!


 

 


 

 

 

 

I love watching Nicki in these open documentaries. We get to know her in a different way! Can’t wait to watch it!!!

