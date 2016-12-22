Nicki Minaj Pink Print Tour Is Coming To Life On BET

Follow Me: @MissPoohOnAir #MissBehavinWithMissPooh
To all the Barbz your in for a treat. Nicki Minaj finally tweeted the confirmed date of her Pink Print Tour will be aired on BET; December 31st!
Some of us were unable to attend the tour in person but we saw lots of video’s thanks to Youtube and social media.
Yesterday, Nicki tweeted a clip and caption that made Twitter go crazy!
I love watching Nicki in these open documentaries. We get to know her in a different way! Can’t wait to watch it!!!
TIDAL X 1015 Concert: Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Robin Thicke, & More
32 photos Launch gallery
TIDAL X 1015 Concert: Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Robin Thicke, & More
1. Beyoncé was a sight to behold on the red carpet.Source:Getty/TIDAL 1 of 32
2. Blood Orange arrives.Source:Getty/TIDAL 2 of 32
3. Kevin Garrett hits the red carpet.Source:Getty/TIDAL 3 of 32
4. Nicki Minaj wears a fishnet bodysuit, black thong, and pasties.Source:Getty/TIDAL 4 of 32
5. DNCE hit the red carpet.Source:Getty/TIDAL 5 of 32
6. Lil Yachty was in the building.Source:Getty/TIDAL 6 of 32
7. Cipha Sounds hits the red carpet with DJ Ross One.Source:Getty/TIDAL 7 of 32
8. Beyoncé looks back at it.Source:Getty/TIDAL 8 of 32
9. A full view of Nicki Minaj’s revealing ‘fit.Source:Getty/TIDAL 9 of 32
10. Levi Carter was in the building.Source:Getty/TIDAL 10 of 32
11. Beyoncé slayed from all angles.Source:Getty/TIDAL 11 of 32
12. Nicki Minaj stuns in a different ‘fit.Source:Getty/TIDAL 12 of 32
13. Justine Skye looked beautiful as always.Source:Getty/TIDAL 13 of 32
14. Prince Royce chucks up the deuces.Source:Getty/TIDAL 14 of 32
15. TIP was in the building too.Source:Getty/TIDAL 15 of 32
16. Emeli Sandé rocks all black.Source:Getty/TIDAL 16 of 32
17. Ms. Yoncé if you’re nasty.Source:Getty/TIDAL 17 of 32
18. Beyoncé stuns on stage.Source:Getty/TIDAL 18 of 32
19. Beyoncé and her dancers perform for TIDAL X: 1015.Source:Getty/TIDAL 19 of 32
20. Bey was sort of upside down.Source:Getty/TIDAL 20 of 32
21. Bey takes the stage.Source:Getty/TIDAL 21 of 32
22. Bey and her dancers lock in.Source:Getty/TIDAL 22 of 32
23. Get in formation.Source:Getty/TIDAL 23 of 32
24. Emeli Sandé put on a truly amazing performance.Source:Getty/TIDAL 24 of 32
25. Blood Orange takes the stage.Source:Getty/TIDAL 25 of 32
26. Robin Thicke sings his heart out for the benefit concert.Source:Getty/TIDAL 26 of 32
27. T.I. had hits for days.Source:Getty/TIDAL 27 of 32
28. He also had a really nice stage ‘fit.Source:Getty/TIDAL 28 of 32
29. … Before Nicki took her jacket off.Source:Getty/TIDAL 29 of 32
30. Lil Yachty hits the stage.Source:Getty/TIDAL 30 of 32
31. Host Angie Martinez also looked amazing.Source:Getty/TIDAL 31 of 32
32. Common touched our souls.Source:Getty/TIDAL 32 of 32
