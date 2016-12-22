’16 & Pregnant’ Reality Star Found Dead At 23

Valerie Fairman, Star of MTV reality show ’16 & Pregnant,’ has died, Fox News reports.
According to the site, the 23-year-old was found unresponsive in a friend’s bathroom on Wednesday of an alleged drug overdose.
“This is an ongoing investigation,” the Pennsylvania coroner’s office told Fox.
Fairman’s struggles were documented on the show, including her fight against substance abuse. She was also arrested in 2015 for prostitution.
Some of her ’16 & Pregnant’ co-stars expressed their grief via Twitter:
https://twitter.com/PBandJenelley_1/status/811894471856181248
The young mother is survived by her 7-year-old daughter Nevaeh.
MORE CELEBRITY NEWS
Lamar Odom Set To Star In Reality Series About His Recovery
Blac Chyna Leaves Rob Kardashian After Cheating Allegations And Instagram Hack
Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours