Nick Cannon Spending Holidays In The Hospital After Lupus Flareup

If you follow Nick Cannon on social media, you may want to send him some encouraging messages. Cannon is spending the holidays in a California hospital after a lupus flareup.
“For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I’ve been,” he wrote to his fans. “And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas.”
“All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior,” he continued.
The father-of-two — he’s expecting a third baby with former Miss Arizona U.S.A. Brittany Bell — opened up about his health problems in 2012, after he was hospitalized for kidney failure and, later, hospitalized again with blood clots in his lungs.
“It’s a lot of stuff,” Cannon said, “but it’s all in order now.”
When asked by PEOPLE if his condition was hereditary, he said, “They kind of say [my] autoimmune [disease] is – like a lupus type of thing, but no one else in my family has it.”
