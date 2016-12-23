Vids
Home > Vids

Rickey Smiley Can’t Help But “JuJu On That Beat” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 day ago

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment


While Rickey Smiley was out on the road meeting fans with the morning show cast, a pair of talented ladies put their own impressive spin on “Juju On That Beat,” and of course, Rickey couldn’t help but join in.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Check out this exclusive video to for more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Totally Freaks Out When He Is Surprised By Alabama Crimson Tide Tight End OJ Howard [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley: “Just Because You Live In The Projects, Don’t Mean The Projects Live In You” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Jams Out To Beyonce’s Key Changes In “Love On Top” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


Big Moments From "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 3 [PHOTOS]

21 photos Launch gallery

Big Moments From "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 3 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Big Moments From “Rickey Smiley For Real” Season 3 [PHOTOS]

Big Moments From "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 3 [PHOTOS]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Juju on that beat , rickey smiley

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos