Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley’s Daughter D’Essence Switches Up Her Look At America’s Best [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2 days ago

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment


Rickey Smiley’s  daughter D’Essence went to America’s Best to have a fun switching up her look! She tried on a bunch of fabulous eye colors from her father’s new line of glasses and contacts. While she were trying stuff on, she even imparted some knowledge about the latest lingo to the sales representative helping them. Check out this exclusive video to for more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Why Rickey Smiley Had To Set Some Rules For “Rickey Smiley For Real” Producers [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley: “Just Because You Live In The Projects, Don’t Mean The Projects Live In You” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: What Sparked D’Essence Smiley’s Interest In Older Men [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]


Rickey Smiley's Photo Album [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley's Photo Album [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley’s Photo Album [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley's Photo Album [PHOTOS]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

America's Best , contact , D'Essence , D'Essence Smiley , Daughter , glasses , rickey smiley , rickey smiley's , style

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos