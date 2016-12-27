News & Gossip
Ashanti’s Little Sister Is Engaged!

1 day ago

EURWeb
Ashanti’s Sister Shia Douglas is now engaged to Slow Bucks.

 

Dude popped the question on Christmas and Ashanti headed straight to Instagram to share the news.

 

Slowbucks also shared the news, posting an Instagram video of his fiancee’s new bling.

Yeah…… #ThatPart || @LilTuneShi this 💍 4Life 🙏🏾 #SlowAndShiFinally #OE

A video posted by $lowBuck$ || 💵💵💵🐌 (@ceoslow) on

 

(Photo Source: Instagram)

