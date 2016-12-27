Ashanti’s Little Sister Is Engaged!

Ashanti’s Sister Shia Douglas is now engaged to Slow Bucks.
Dude popped the question on Christmas and Ashanti headed straight to Instagram to share the news.
Slowbucks also shared the news, posting an Instagram video of his fiancee’s new bling.
(Photo Source: Instagram)
