Comedian Ricky Harris From “Everybody Hates Chris” Dies

1 day ago

AP
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian and actor Ricky Harris, who had a recurring role in Chris Rock’s “Everybody Hates Chris” sitcom and voiced several characters that appeared in Hip Hop albums, died Monday. He was 54.

A cause was not immediately available but Harris’ manager, Cindy Ambers, said the comedian suffered a heart attack two years ago, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The son of a preacher, Harris grew up in Long Beach along with childhood friend and rapper Snoop Dogg. The two sang in their church choir.

C u when I get there like we used to do in church on the east side tell Nate to hold my note 🙏🏾

A photo posted by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

Harris’ first movie role was in the 1993 drama “Poetic Justice,” starring Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur. He was also known for voicing characters that appear in Hip Hop albums, including several by Snoop Dogg.

Gonna miss my family and. Friend. We made this up on the fly we talked about this day rest well 🙏🏾

A video posted by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

Snoop Dogg posted a video on Instagram about the death of Harris saying the actor was “my big brother, my homeboy” and a “Long Beach original.”

Todd and. Dick. Aka. Ricky harris. R. I. P. Damn we were so naturally funny 2gether since. 83

A video posted by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

Fellow performers posted condolences on social media.

“Devastated!!! #RIP to the One and Only #RickyHarris,” tweeted Cedric the Entertainer.

Harris is survived by his mother, his ex-wife and two daughters.

(Photo Source: Instagram)

