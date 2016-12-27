Star Wars Legend Carrie Fisher Dies At 60

Source: Sunset Boulevard / Getty
Carrie Fisher, the actress best known for her role as Princess Leia Organa in
Star Wars, has died after suffering a heart attack, according to TMZ and People.
Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement to PEOPLE on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd:
“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” reads the statement. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”
Fisher who was 60 years old, suffered the heart attack last week aboard a Los Angeles-bound flight 15 minutes prior to landing.
According to TMZ, a medic onboard performed CPR on her until paramedics arrived to take her to UCLA Medical Center, where she was unfortunately placed on a ventilator.
The actress recently published a book of her memoirs, “The Princess Diarist,” where she
revealed that she had an affair with co-star Harrison Ford while shooting the original ‘Star Wars’ movies.
Fisher is survived by her mom Reynolds, daughter Lourd and her brother, Todd Fisher, and sisters Tricia and Joely Fisher.
SOURCE: TMZ, People | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty
15 photos Launch gallery
1. Gwen Ifill, a titan in the industry of journalism, died from uterine cancer on November 21. She was 61.
1 of 15
2. Rapper Shawty Lo died in a fiery Atlanta car crash on the morning of Sept. 21.
Source:Getty
2 of 15
3. Sportscaster John Saunders passed away suddenly at the age of 61 on Aug. 10. The details surrounding his passing are still unclear.
Source:Getty
3 of 15
4. Actor Gene Wilder, best known for his role in ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,’ died on Aug. 29 from Alzheimer’s disease.
Source:Getty
4 of 15
5. Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali passed away on June 3 after a 32-year battle with Parkinson’s.
Source:Getty
5 of 15
6. Actor Anton Yelchin, best known for his role as Chekov in ‘Star Wars,’ passed away minutes after a June 19 car accident.
Source:Getty
6 of 15
7. Actor Ron Lester died on Aug. 4 of kidney failure. He was best known for his role in ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’
Source:Getty
7 of 15
8. ‘The Voice’ star Christina Grimmie was shot dead at 22 years old by a man who opened fire on her while she signed autographs.
Source:Getty
8 of 15
9. Legendary singer Prince tragically died from an accidental prescription drug overdose on April 21. He was 57-years-old.
Source:Getty
9 of 15
10. WWF wrestler and actress Chyna died from an accidental overdose of Valium and Ambien on April 20. She was 45 years old.
Source:Getty
10 of 15
11. ‘Blood, Sweat, & Heels’ reality star Daisy Lewellyn died from a rare form of liver cancer on April 8.
Source:Getty
11 of 15
12. Singer Denise Matthews, aka Vanity, died from kidney failure at the age of 57 on Feb. 15. She was Prince’s protegée and ex-girlfriend.
Source:Getty
12 of 15
13. Singer Maurice White passed away on Feb. 3 after battling Parkinson’s disease. He was the founder of R&B group Earth, Wind, & Fire.
Source:Getty
13 of 15
14. Rock star David Bowie died on Jan. 10 after battling cancer for 18 months. He was 69.
Source:Getty
14 of 15
15. A Tribe Called Quest rapper Phife Dawg passed away on March 22 due to complications from diabetes. He was 45 years old.
Source:Getty
15 of 15