It’s no secret that fatherhood is serious business to Rickey Smiley. But that doesn’t mean those beautiful, heartwarming and fun moments don’t occur between him and his kids. In this video, Rickey shares a smooth dance with his daughter by the Christmas tree in their home.

Undoubtedly, these are the kind of moments a daughter remembers forever! Check out this exclusive video to for more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Rickey Smiley Shares A Dance With His Daughter! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com