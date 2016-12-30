Dralo: J. Lo And Drake Kiss And Set The Internet On Fire

It looks like the rumors and contrived photos of J. Lo and Drake cuddling like two high school kids all lead to one thing: #DraLo are an item. The Hollywood duo were caught kissing and slow dancing with each other at Drake’s dad’s prom themed party. #Dralo were reportedly crowned prom king and queen, which led to their romantic moment.

#PressPlay: Looks like #Dralo shared a couple kisses last night too 👀… Could it be the real deal? #BaeWatch #JLo #Drake (view previous post) A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 30, 2016 at 5:21am PST

Awww that slow dance tho! 😍😍 #DraLo is REAL A video posted by @savedrizzy on Dec 30, 2016 at 6:09am PST

@therealdennisg MARRY ME 😭😭 YOU'RE THE CUTEST 😍 #Drake #Dralo #JenniferLopez (Cred: @savedrizzy) A video posted by Beyoncé & Draqué (@ovobeyhive) on Dec 30, 2016 at 7:53am PST

#BaeWatch #WinterWonderland #Drake #Jlo #PromNight (See previous post for video) #Dralo A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 30, 2016 at 3:14am PST

Whether you believe what #DraLo are selling or not, they’re definitely cooking up something for 2017.

