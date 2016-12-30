Rickey Smiley Tells Rock-T To Keep Trying For A Funny “Joke Of The Day” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In today’s joke, Rock-T is made to work a little extra hard for the laugh, when his first joke doesn’t go over the way he was expecting. Rickey Smiley makes him try a few different jokes to see if he can really nail it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to the audio player to hear how it all went down when the crew reacted to Rock-T‘s Joke Of The Day!

Click here for more jokes and listen weekdays to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Joke Of The Day: Is Juicy Related To Roland Martin? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Joke Of The Day: Getting The Dog To Stop Chasing People [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Joke Of The Day: Why Do Ducks Fly South For The Winter? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]