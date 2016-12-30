Music
Future “Thats A Check” ft. Rick Ross [VIDEO]

24 hours ago

indyhiphop Staff
Future is spending the last week of 2016 dropping more heat!“That’s A Check” was produced by 808 Mafia and is directed by Eif Rivera.

