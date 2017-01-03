Janelle Monae On Forging Sisterhood With Taraji P. Henson & Octavia Spencer [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Janelle Monae and Pharrell came through to the morning show to talk about the highly anticipated film, “Hidden Figures,” which tells the story of three black women at NASA, whose mathematical calculations were responsible for the United States’ first trip to the moon. Pharrell talks about Janelle Monae’s voice, and her music, “which is always left of center.” He explains why he loves the way her voice sounds on one of the songs in the soundtrack, and how it inspired the song.
Plus, Janelle opens up about the time she had forging sisterhood and sisterhood with her fellow co-stars, Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer, especially so that it would translate into their on-screen performances. Check out the exclusive video above to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Hear more cool conversations on "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" right here, and listen live weekdays from 6-10 am E/5-9 am C!
