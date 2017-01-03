Tyler Lepley On What It’s Like To Attend Tyler Perry’s Christmas Parties [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Actor Tyler Lepley is known for his role on Tyler Perry & Oprah Winfrey‘s popular TV show, “The Haves and the Have Nots,” as well as his role in the film, “Ringside.” He talks about the long process of auditioning for the show, which is his first gig in a TV show, and figuring out what opportunities he can take while he’s bound by contract to this TV show.

Plus, he talks about being from Philly, common misconceptions about him, and what Tyler Perry & Oprah Winfrey’s Christmas parties looks like. Check out this exclusive video to for all of those answers in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

