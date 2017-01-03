Tamar Braxton Shows Love To Gary With Da Tea On The Red Carpet! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

At the 2016 Soul Train Awards, Gary With Da Tea was not only strutting his stuff on the red carpet, but rubbing elbows with some of his favorite celebrities. R&B songstress Tamar Braxton took a moment on the red carpet to run over to Gary and to give him kisses, and promise to pour him some tea!
Check out the exclusive video above to see Gary and Tamar’s loving embrace in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Happy 38th Birthday! 11 Things About Tamar
11 photos Launch gallery
Happy 38th Birthday! 11 Things About Tamar
1. Tamar Estine Braxton was born in Severn, Maryland.Source:Tamar Instagram 1 of 11
2. Tamar is the youngest of 6 children.Source:Tamar Instagram 2 of 11
3. Tamar revealed during Season 1 of Tamar and Vince that she endured several abusive relationships.3 of 11
4. Tamar gave birth to her first child, a boy, named Logan Vincent Herbert on June 6, 2013.Source:Tamar Instagram 4 of 11
5. vocalist has admitted to having several corrective nose surgeries (due to lack of cartilage), the only other corrective procedure Tamar had was braces to correct her teeth.Source:Tamar Instagram 5 of 11
6. Tamar met her husband record executive, Vincent Herbert through her sister Toni, who at the time was Toni’s producer.Source:Tamar Instagram 6 of 11
7. Tamar is a soprano with a 5 octave vocal range.Source:PR 7 of 11
8. Tamar struggles with the skin condition Vitiligo.Source:Tamar Instagram 8 of 11
9. Tamar is a Pisces.Source:Tamar Instagram 9 of 11
10. Tamar’s “Love & War” album is platinum.Source:Tamar Instagram 10 of 11
11. Tamar’s first album was originally titled “Ridiculous” before being changed to “Tamar.”Source:PR 11 of 11
