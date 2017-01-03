Vids
Tamar Braxton Shows Love To Gary With Da Tea On The Red Carpet! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 day ago

indyhiphop Staff
At the 2016 Soul Train Awards, Gary With Da Tea was not only strutting his stuff on the red carpet, but rubbing elbows with some of his favorite celebrities. R&B songstress Tamar Braxton took a moment on the red carpet to run over to Gary and to give him kisses, and promise to pour him some tea!

Check out the exclusive video above to see Gary and Tamar’s loving embrace in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

