WATCH: Vivica A. Fox Makes Peace With 50 Cent [VIDEO]

Since breaking up years ago, there has been no love lost between Vivica A. Fox and 50 Cent, as they have publicly spoken about each other and publicly shaded each other.

Well, during her visit to The Wendy William Show, Fox revealed that she spoke with him at a New York Knicks game and they have made peace with each other.

“I walked right to him. It is so time for this thing to be over with, as far as beefing back and forth. I walked over to him and said, ’Happy New Year.’” Fox said. “Someone has to be the bigger person.”

“As much as we’ve been through I will always have love for him,” Vivica tells the crowd. “I told him last night, ’We were not meant to be together, but I will always have love for you.’”

Watch the full video of Fox’s conversation about 50 Cent.

SOURCE: People | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty