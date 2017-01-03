Janet Jackson Announces Birth Of Her Son – See What She Named Him!

Janet Jackson may keep her marriages secret, but she’s letting the world know she and husband Wissam Al Mana have welcomed their firstborn child.
People.com reports that Jackon and Al Mana have welcomed baby boy Eissa. (Eissa, according to the babynamespedia is an Arabic name that is a variant of Jesus.) The baby was born Tuesday, January 3.
“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” Jackson’s publicist told People.
