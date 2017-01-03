Chris Brown and Soulja Boy Kick of 2017 Feuding (NSFW)

Kelly Harrington

Is this the first feud of 2017? Chris Brown and Soulja Boy have kicked it off.

Chris Brown allegedly became upset when Soulja Boy liked an Instagram picture of Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran.

Soulja Boy took to Twitter on Monday night and claimed Brown called him and threatened to fight him.

“Chris Brown just called me and said he wanna fight me because I liked @karrueche picture on Instagram this n**** a b****,” Soulja Boy said.

Note: Chris and Karruche ended their relationship nearly two years ago after it was revealed he had fathered a child with someone else while they were together.

After not responding to the rappers series of tweets Brown eventually escalated the fight in a series of his own Instagram posts. He also called out Soulja Boy in his Instagram story for getting arrested last month. “You on probation for weapons and all that gangsta s–t you talk about and you get out less than 24 hours later? You told!,” Brown said.

By Tuesday morning, Soulja Boy and Chris Brown were trending on Twitter and fans were placing bets on who would win in a fight.

(Photo AP)