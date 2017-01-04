Music
Is Lil Wayne Dropping Three New Albums In 2017?

The rapper hinted at 'Tha Carter V' and two more projects on the way.

Could 2017 see the return of Weezy the Great?

According to a recent Facebook post from the rapper on Wednesday, there may be some new Lil Wayne on the way. Wayne implied that the highly anticipated Tha Carter V album was coming, along with two other new projects.

The photo shows Wayne surrounded by 2 Chainz, Mack Maine and a bunch of other guys with the caption, “CV. Funeral. D6. Young Money.” Fans have been waiting for Tha Carter V to drop ever since 2012. But with Wayne’s arrest and his beef with Birdman and Cash Money, the album has continuously been put on hold.

Wayne also teased the release of another Dedication mixtape and the Funeral project several months ago, so new Weezy music doesn’t seem too far-fetched.

No word on whether Weezy will drop his new music sans Cash Money.

SOURCE: HipHopNMore 

