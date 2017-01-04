Change Of Heart? Soulja Boy Reveals Family Issues, Apologizes To Chris Brown

Soulja Boy is really on one these days.

After getting arrested last month, initiating a Twitter beef with Chris Brown, and having his phone stolen in the hood, it looks like Soulja had a change of heart – but not before being a little messy beforehand. The rapper took to Twitter again to continue blasting Chris Brown, saying that he’s setting up a boxing match for him and the singer and that Chris leaked his phone number.

#SouljaBoy woke up with his #ChrisBrown drama still on his mind A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:10am PST

They say people take life for granted by focusing on things that don’t really matter at all, and for Soulja Boy, his moment came on Wednesday after finding out his mom was in the hospital. He then deleted his tweets about Chris and started tweeting lighter things like:

Everything you do comes back to you. — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) January 4, 2017

SB even took the time out to end the beef; the olive branch was clearly brought on by his mother’s hospitalization. He admitted that he wants to do music with Chris Brown, Quavo and all the people he’s had beef with.

Since posting the apologetic clip, Soulja Boy has deleted his Instagram page.