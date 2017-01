Former Indianapolis Colt, Robert Mathis, stopped by Hot 96.3 studio to discuss the 14 years he spent with the team and in the NFL.

The outside linebacker played his final NFL game on Sunday and during his conversation with Keisha Nicole, he spoke about feeling nervous before the game and why he felt it was time to retire.

Watch the full video above to see what Mathis had to say about his decision to retire!

