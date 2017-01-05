Robert Mathis Says He Wants To Stay Associated With The Colts [VIDEO]

After playing his final NFL game on Sunday, former Indianapolis Colt, Robert Mathis, stopped by Hot 96.3 studio to discuss his plans after retirement and his plans may surprise you!

During his conversation with Keisha Nicole, Mathis revealed that his first set of plans include relaxing and spending time with his family. However, once the dust settles and he spent some time with his family, he says he wants to come back to the Colts but in a different way possibly a consultant.

Watch the video above as Mathis talks retirement plans!

