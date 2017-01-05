Free ‘MLK Day’ Events!

Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI)

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

This day of service honors one of the greatest freedom activists of all time, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Hundreds of IUPUI students, faculty, staff, and community members volunteer together at community sites across Indianapolis as a way to honor Dr. King’s commitment to service and social justice.

Breakfast and a t-shirt provided!

Indianapolis Zoo

Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Indianapolis Zoo

Although the Zoo is usually closed on Mondays in January, weather permitting, it will be our privilege to open our gates on this day to those with a generous heart. You’ll not only enjoy a special visit to the Zoo but also a special feeling of helping our community. Our hardier animals will be out to enjoy the day, including seals and sea lions, tigers, polar bear, walrus, brown bears and more. The Zoo’s indoor exhibits — Oceans, Dolphin Dome, Deserts Dome, Simon Skjodt International Orangutan Center and Hilbert Conservatory — will be open as well. Plus guests can enjoy a free Dolphin Adventure Show.

Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites

Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Indiana State Museum

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at the museum celebrates the legacy of equal rights in America. The museum in its entirety is open to the public, free of charge, and engages visitors in unique and meaningful ways that reflect the vision of MLK, Jr. This event draws nearly 5,000 guests.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites

Monday, January 16, 2017

10 a.m.–5 p.m.

FREE with nonperishable food item

Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art

Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art

Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Eiteljorg Museum

Admission to the Eiteljorg Museum and other White River State Park venues is FREE on this day with the donation of a non-perishable food item to Gleaners Food Bank. Drop off your donation at any WRSP institution and experience all the park has to offer.

Parking at the Eiteljorg Museum is free in the WRSP underground garage.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Children’s Museum

Celebrate the life, achievements, and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with storytelling and performances by The Griot Drum Ensemble.

Indiana Historical Society

Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Indiana Historical Society

Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with free admission, performances, programs and service opportunities, as well as the award winning Indiana Experience.

In the Frank and Katrina Basile Theater, watch a short play featuring Hoosier reactions to Robert F. Kennedy’s speech in Indianapolis the night Dr. King was assassinated. The theater will also be home to a special performance by the Griot Drum Ensemble at 1:30 and 4 p.m. This high-energy presentation will treat visitors to African folktales accompanied by traditional instruments.

In the William H. Smith Memorial Library, visitors can view original materials from our collections relating to Dr. King and the Civil Rights Movement in Indiana. Throughout the day Wilma Moore, IHS senior archivist on African-American History, will lead discussions on those Hoosier ties and how our collections help tell the history of Indiana’s black communities.

In Eli Lilly Hall, guests can fill in a dream cloud with words or pictures featuring their own hopes for the future. The IHS traveling exhibition Who is a Hoosier? will be on display, courtesy of Kroger.

Guests are invited to help pack care packages to benefit HealthNet Homeless Initiative Program, with items provided by Target, and the Gentle Dentist. HealthNet will also be collecting new or gently used cold-weather items – hats, gloves, socks, coats and hand warmers – for its Homeless Initiative Program in honor of Jill Buck and two of her children, 10-year-old Branson and 8-year-old A.J., who were killed in a multicar crash on I-65 in July 2015. The Center Grove mother was an optometrist and beloved colleague.

NCAA Hall of Champions

Martin Luther KIng Jr. Day at the NCAA Hall of Champions

FREE admission to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Visitors are asked to bring one canned food item per person for donation to Gleaner’s Food Bank.

Also On Hot 96.3: