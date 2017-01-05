Moving Forward: Tiny Is Serious About Divorcing T.I.

After news broke last week that she’d filed for divorce from her husband of six years, it seems Tiny Harris is not backing down in her decision to split from rapper T.I.

In documents provided by Bossip, new information is revealed. “Lawyers for Tameka “Tiny” Harris filed court docs this week asking for a hearing in March that will establish temporary alimony, child support, child custody, visitation and other immediate matters in the split,” the site writes.

During the hearing, T.I will have the chance to “explain why he thinks the divorce shouldn’t go through or why Tiny shouldn’t get half of their assets,” Bossip continues. What’s decided on the matters above would be temporary court orders until a judge makes a final order.

After news that Tiny wanted a divorce hit the internet, T.I. hopped on Instagram to publicly discredit the “false stories.” But Tiny reportedly cited “irreconcilable differences” in a divorce petition filed on Dec. 7.

Lies may be told, false stories may be printed, but greatness need not say a muuuufuckin thing.🤐🤐🤐🤐🤐🤐 A photo posted by TIP (@troubleman31) on Dec 30, 2016 at 3:21pm PST

SOURCE: Bossip