Mariah Carey Fires Creative Director Following Disastrous NYE Performance

Mariah Carey is pointing the finger at everything and everyone for her New Year’s Eve performance mishap during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

Aside from claiming that the producers of the legendary New Year countdown show set her up to fail, Mariah placed the blame on yet another person from her team. According to ET, MC is no longer working with her longtime creative director and tour choreographer/dancer, Anthony Burrell. A source revealed the reason the “Emotions” singer let him go, saying it’s due to a placement decision he allegedly made without the approval of Carey or her management team.

Ushering in the new year like… @mariahcarey @bryantanaka #dickclark #rehearsal #shades or just #shady A photo posted by anthonyburrell (@anthonyburrell) on Dec 31, 2016 at 2:56pm PST

The source added that Burrell moved Carey’s backup singers off the stage for the live performance in Times Square, putting them at the base of the risers in order to make more room for the dancers and leaving Mariah without any support. Burrell took to Twitter to share his feelings about the NYE performance:

I haven't been able to watch NYE performance. 30 sec from live TV, boss couldn't hear her own vocal in her in-ears from Mic. #heartbroken — Anthony Burrell (@anthonyburrell) January 3, 2017

Sucks to see all of the hateful messages. Peep are so quick to judge, not knowing we were all in a state of panic. — Anthony Burrell (@anthonyburrell) January 3, 2017

Mariah’s manager, Stella, also a mainstay on the star’s reality show, Mariah’s World, defended her client, telling reporters, “She’s Mariah Carey. She did everything she needed to do at rehearsals. Everything was fine at rehearsals. I don’t think Mariah was deliberately set up to fail but they had major technical glitches. And their decision not to cut to commercial or cut the performance out of the West Coast feed is in a way sabotaging as they wanted a viral moment.”

Burrell also stars on Mariah’s World, but it may be tough for him now to watch himself on her show every Sunday night. The dancer has not commented on his departure.

SOURCE: ET