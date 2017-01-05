Watch: Stevie J & Joseline Finally Reach A Compromise

Stevie J is making an attempt at being cordial with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Joseline Hernandez for the sake of their newborn daughter. The feisty reality star, who gave birth to Baby Bonnie Bella last week, is a “great mom,” according to Stevie who spoke with TMZ about their truce.

TMZ reports: “The greatest miracle of Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez having a baby girl last week could be a full peace treaty between them … and he says they’re both committed to making it happen.”

Stevie and Joseline fought for much of her pregnancy. The music producer-turned-reality star even requested she go through drug and psychological testing after claiming she abused drugs throughout the pregnancy.

Clearly, it can get very ugly between him and new mom Joseline. Keeping the peace for little Bonnie’s sake is surely one of the best decisions they’ve made in recent in years. Just a few hours ago, the ‘Puerto Rican princess’ gave us this update:

Team no sleep! Mommy duties 😳😳😳😳😳 A photo posted by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Jan 5, 2017 at 4:10am PST

Too cute! Watch above to see Stevie talk about co-parenting with his ex.

SOURCE: TMZ