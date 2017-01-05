Poor Meek! Nicki Minaj Officially Confirms She’s Single

Rumors have been swirling for weeks that Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are no longer a couple, but there was no hard evidence to prove it.
Well, the Head Barbie in Charge took to Twitter to confirm things herself, writing, “To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon..”
The streets have been talking about an Omeeka split for months now, but fans knew there was trouble in paradise when both stars rang in the New Year in Miami and didn’t see each other once. The good news is that Nicki Minaj is getting back to the music.
Maybe the breakup will inspire her art…
