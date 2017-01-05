EMPIRE Trai Byers and Grace Gealey Byers Win Fox’s “Masterchef Celebrity Showdown!!”

EMPIRE’s Trai Byers and Grace Gealey Byers wins for ATL’s Saving Our Daughters charity on Fox’s “Masterchef Celebrity Showdown!!

What a way to start off the new year for our Saving Our Daughters charity of Atlanta on the two-hour special for the ultimate snack-down on the FOX MASTERCHEF Celebrity Showdown that aired this past Monday January 2nd on FOX.

The two-hour special put celebrity competitors to the test in the kitchen, that featured EMPIRE’s actors, Ms. Grace and Trai Byers, who are also ambassadors and supporters for the Saving Our Daughters’ Cinderellas on Broadway program to help deter bullying with girls.

Here was the MASTERCHEF match-up from this past Monday:

Two cooks are better than one in the couples’ duel. EMPIRE stars Trai Byers and Grace Gealey Byers represented Saving Our Daughters while TV personality Nene Leakes) and her husband, Gregg competed for Broadway Cares.

What a win for Grace and Trai for our Saving Our Daughters family to help continue to build dreams in girls to pursue performing arts!