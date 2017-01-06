Pacers Outgun Nets 121-109 To Extend Their Winning Streak

For the first time this season, the Indiana Pacers have won four straight games.

Last night, Jeff Teague had 21 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds, and Myles Turner finished with 25 points and 15 boards as they beat the Brooklyn Nets 121-109 for their fourth straight victory.

Paul George was also stellar, as he scored a game-high 26 points on an impressive 10-of-18 shooting, while Thaddeus Young added 10 points and six rebounds for Indiana.

Head coach Nate McMillan gave a lot of credit to Teague, who’s great play last night almost resulted in a triple-double.

“Tonight, Jeff was able to create opportunities, but when the defense didn’t cover, he scored as well,” coach Nate McMillan said. “We want to take advantage of his speed.”

Myles Turner, who had a great game himself with 25 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks, also credited Teague, saying his ability to create for others has been huge during their four-game win streak.

“We were just making the right play,” Turner said. “Jeff, it all starts with him. He’s doing an incredible job of finding guys. He’s doing one heck of a job setting people up.”

The main knock against the Pacers’ victory last night would probably be their overall bench play. While the starters played well, the bench struggled to gain consistency. Nevertheless, veteran Al Jefferson says it was bad night for them and they have to do better.

“I think it was just a bad night for us,” Jefferson said after the game. “Starters did a great job, and we didn’t do as well, but there will be games like that. Sometimes the starters may not start off as well and we come in and play well. We’ve just got to be better.”

The Pacers will look to make it five straight as they host the New York Knicks at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday night.