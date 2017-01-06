YG Gets Hit With A Lawsuit Over One Of His Signature Songs

YG is known to be on top of his game when it comes to business – but for a star like him, lawsuits are inevitable.

The West Coast emcee is being sued by poet Henry Richard Russell, aka Grimmis, after allegedly failing to pay for his contributions to My Krazy Life singles “Who Do You Love?” and “Bicken Back Being Bool.” Russell, who is suing for copyright infringement and fraud, claims he’s never been paid for his poems used on the album.

Court documents state that YG promised to share revenue from the songs with Russell, Complex reports. However, Russell says he has not received any compensation despite the success of the album and the hit single “Who Do You Love?,” which wound up featuring Drake. The poet also claims he’s requested money for his work multiple times, but YG has repeatedly denied him.

Russell’s “Gladiator” poem appears in “Bicken Back Being Bool,” although he is not listed as a writer in the album credits for either track. He’s seeking unspecified damages and also names producer DJ Mustard, Def Jam, UMG, and YG’s 400 Wayz publishing company in the lawsuit.

Hopefully, everything ends up being bool.

SOURCE: Complex