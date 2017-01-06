WATCH: Paul George On Monta Ellis’s Impact: ‘He’s Been A Mentor For Me’ [VIDEO]

Since coming into the league in 2005, there has never been a question that Ellis is good basketball player who is quicker than lightning and scores in a variety of ways. However, over the years after seeing him on various teams, some fans and critics have wondered if Ellis can positively impact a team consistently.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

That being said, since signing a four-year, $44 million contract with the Indiana Pacers back in 2015, Pacers star Paul George says Ellis has been nothing but a huge help to the success of the team and that he doesn’t understand the “negative stigma” surrounding Ellis. Watch the video above.

To George’s point, a perfect example of Ellis’s willingness to help the team is the fact that he is coming off the bench and being a leader for the second group. Since entering the league, Ellis has been named as a starter for over 700 games and although he probably would love to start, he understands that coming off the bench is better for the team right now.

In fact, George says Ellis coming off the bench allows the team to “grow”. See video below:

Pacers are currently on a four-game winning streak and will look to make it five straight as they host the New York Knicks at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday night.

More Indiana Pacers Exclusives

Pacers Outgun Nets 121-109 To Extend Their Winning Streak