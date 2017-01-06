HotFive Movies with Indiana Pacer Big Man Rakeem Christmas [VIDEO]

When it comes to the Indiana Pacers many fans are more concerned about what they are doing on the court, than what they are doing off the court.

However, we like to get to know some of the guys off the floor and ask the questions you want answers to.

In this edition of #HotFive, we got Pacers big man Rakeem Christmas to list his top five favorite movies, after he tweeted that “Blow” starring Johnny Depp was one of his favorite movies on Twitter.

See his tweet below and watch the video above and let us know what you think of Rakeem’s top five favorite movies?

"Blow" is definitely in my top 5 fav movies.. — Rakeem Christmas (@R_Xmas25) January 4, 2017

