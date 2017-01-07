Paul George On How Pacers Can Beat The Knicks On Saturday [VIDEO]

After blowing out the Brooklyn Nets 121-109 for their fourth straight victory on Thursday night, the Indiana Pacers now look to increase their win- streak against the New York Knicks on Saturday night.

The last time, the two team met they were playing at the historic Madison Square Garden. Early on in the game, the Pacers seem to have control as Paul George and Myles Turner both gave the Knicks problems. However, by the fourth quarter, the Knicks rallied to beat the Pacers 118-111 thanks to play of Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis.

Nevertheless, the Pacers seem to know they let the get away and Paul George stated after practice that the as a team the Pacers just need to play a full-game. See the video above!

Pacers host the New York Knicks at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday night.

