EXCLUSIVE: Young M.A. Talks New Music, Remy Ma, Nicki Minaj & More [VIDEO]

19 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
Young M.A. rose to prominence in 2016 with a series of hard-hitting freestyle videos on Youtube and is now she is making waves on stage as well and that includes Indianapolis.

However, before she hit the stage at Limelight in Downtown Indy, Young M.A. stopped by Hot 96.3 studio to chat it up with B-Swift as they discussed her career, Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma, the negative stigma that sometimes surrounds female rappers and what she has coming up next!

Watch the full video interview above!

Young M.A. Visits Hot 96.3!!

