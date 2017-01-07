No More Drama: Ciara Drops Defamation Lawsuit Against Future

Ciara is moving on and agreeing to cut her ex Future some slack.

The “Goodies” singer has just dropped her $15 million defamation lawsuit against baby daddy Future, according to TMZ. Ciara filed legal docs in Superior Court in Fulton County, GA. The case has been dismissed “with prejudice,” meaning that she can’t refile the suit.

The lawsuit came about when Future did an interview with The Breakfast Club about their strained co-parenting relationship, followed by tweets calling Ciara a b*tch and a control freak. Back in October, TMZ reported that Ciara would likely drop the suit against because she would have trouble proving that Future’s slander affected her pockets.

Based on all the disappearances of court ties, it seems Ciara and Future have probably reached a custody agreement for their 2-year-old son Future without the help of the courts. And given that the happily married Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting a baby of their own, it’s safe to say CiCi is feeling to blessed to be stressed.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

