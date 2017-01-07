Did YG Just Call Chris Brown and Soulja Boy Fake Gangstas?

Rapper YG has something to say about the ongoing feud Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. Despite what both rappers claim, YG is letting the world know that neither rapper is really about the gang life.

On Friday (Jan. 6), Soulja Boy sat down with Hollywood Unlocked to breakdown the feud and how it all started. The “Crank That” rapper claims his rapport with Rihanna is what initially set Breezy off. During the interview, the Atlanta rapper also claimed to be a member of the Compton Blood gang.

“Me and Chris Brown are from the same hood,” he said. “I’m from Bompton, Fruit Town Piru. I’m a member of the Blood gang. CB is too, supposedly. Once we came out to LA, that’s who we got down with. When I was in Atlanta, I was out there gangbanging at 11-years-old. I’ve been fighting n****s my whole life since high school, in front of the whole school. CB hasn’t been to the hood in two years; he has to check in. I was just in the hood.”

YG, who is immediately called BS on those claims:

& you Niggaz is NOT FROM BOMPTON 😂 — YG (@YG) January 7, 2017

The Game jumped on The Shade Room to cosign:

#TheGame stepped into #TheShadeRoom to let it be known that he isn't here for anyone repping a hood that they aren't! #PettyWap A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 6, 2017 at 9:51pm PST

In an interview with VIBE, YG discussed how becoming a Blood was a means of survival. “I gave my life up for this gangbang shit. The moment you get put on you gotta bang the hood and be involved in gang activities. I’m not trying to say I sold my soul, but I dedicated my life to the set. You could end up dead or in jail for the rest of your life; you feel me?”

In that case, its understandable why YG is super skeptical of other artists loosely claiming gang affiliations.

Do you agree with YG? Sound off in the comments.

