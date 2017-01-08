Indiana Pacers
Pacers Guard Joe Young Sounds Off About Chris Brown vs Soulja Boy! [VIDEO]

6 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
After defeating the New York Knicks on Saturday night, Hot 96’3’s own B-Swift headed to the Indiana Pacers locker-room to chat it up with point guard Joe Young about the game and his thoughts on the Chris Brown and Soulja Boy beef and potential fight!

Watch the video above to see who Joe Young thinks would win in a fight against Chris Brown and Soulja Boy!

Sprite Hosts Celebrity Basketball Game With Chris Brown, Justin Bieber, The Game & More

