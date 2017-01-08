Pacers Guard Joe Young Sounds Off About Chris Brown vs Soulja Boy! [VIDEO]

After defeating the New York Knicks on Saturday night, Hot 96’3’s own B-Swift headed to the Indiana Pacers locker-room to chat it up with point guard Joe Young about the game and his thoughts on the Chris Brown and Soulja Boy beef and potential fight!
Watch the video above to see who Joe Young thinks would win in a fight against Chris Brown and Soulja Boy!
Sprite Hosts Celebrity Basketball Game With Chris Brown, Justin Bieber, The Game & More
10 photos Launch gallery
Sprite Hosts Celebrity Basketball Game With Chris Brown, Justin Bieber, The Game & More
1. Breezy and Floyd Mayweather face offSource:Julia Beverly 1 of 10
2. Justin Bieber gets some hang timeSource:Julia Beverly 2 of 10
3. Justin Bieber and Breezy face offSource:Julia Beverly 3 of 10
4. Bobby V gets some air while taking on The GameSource:Julia Beverly 4 of 10
5. Coach Dolvett for the win!Source:Julia Beverly 5 of 10
6. Snoop goes for the lay upSource:Julia Beverly 6 of 10
7. Snoop and Bobby V. take on the gameSource:Julia Beverly 7 of 10
8. Justin Bieber gets some hang timeSource:Julia Beverly 8 of 10
9. The Game looks at Snoop as competition!Source:Julia Beverly 9 of 10
10. Floyd Mayweather and Justin Bieber chop it up on the sidelinesSource:Julia Beverly 10 of 10
