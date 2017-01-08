Pacers Extend Their Win Streak To Five After Blowing Out The Knicks

After defeating the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, Indiana Pacers came right back to their home-court to defeat the struggling New York Knicks with a final score of 123-109.

From start to finish, the Pacers played a strong and fast game on both sides of the ball, as they took advantage of Knicks lack of defense and made things tough for Knicks offensively.

Paul George and Jeff Teague each scored 19 points while Thaddeus Young had 16 points and nine rebounds and C.J. Miles added 15 points off the bench.

With this win, the Pacers (20-18) extended their winning streak to a season-best fifth straight game.

Pacers now head to London to play the Denver Nuggets on Thursday in Indiana’s first regular-season game outside of the U.S. or Canada.

