Psychic Wayne Predicts Who’s Going To Win Big On Oscar Night 2017 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

This year’s Oscar ceremony will actually include some diversity, with films like Hidden Figures, Fences, and Moonlight among those in the running for some of the biggest awards of the evening. Industry chatter pegged Fences’ Viola Davis as the potential big winner for Oscar night, but Psychic Wayne says it looks like something big might be in the cards for another deserving star.
Check out the exclusive video above to hear him explain more, and answer some listeners’ questions in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”
Fashion, Partying & More: The 74th Golden Globe Awards
1. Nene LeakesSource:PR 1 of 31
2. Yvette Nicole BrownSource:PR 2 of 31
3. Laverne CoxSource:PR 3 of 31
4. Viola DavisSource:PR 4 of 31
5. Ruth NeggaSource:PR 5 of 31
6. Marlon WayansSource:PR 6 of 31
7. Kylie JennerSource:PR 7 of 31
8. Kendall JennerSource:PR 8 of 31
9. Karrueche TranSource:PR 9 of 31
10. Essence AtkinsSource:PR 10 of 31
11. Donald GloverSource:AP 11 of 31
12. Jacque Reid: And that's a wrap! #goldenglobes #goldenglobesgirl #reidtheredcarpet #reidtherunway #nbcSource:Instagram 12 of 31
13. #GoldenGlobes 01.08.17Dress|Purse @dolcegabbana Shoes @sophiawebster Jewelry @nikawa_collectionSource:Instagram 13 of 31
14. The cast of 'Atlanta'Source:AP 14 of 31
15. I am sooo very proud of this woman! @janellemonae has been a friend for years and to watch her in two incredible movies @hiddenfiguresmovie and #moonlight makes me so happy. She has worked hard for her success and deserves every good thing coming her way. #goldemglobes @instylemagazine after partySource:Instagram 15 of 31
16. #goldenglobes @instyle @warnerbros w/ @allureplus_travel @anthonyandersonSource:Instagram 16 of 31
17. All this #GoldenGlobe talent turning the fox party up #BlackTreeTVSource:Instagram 17 of 31
18. #Moonlight @hiphollywood @entertainmenttonightSource:Instagram 18 of 31
19. The bad guys do have all the fun. Representing #Baywatch at the #GoldenGlobes!Source:Instagram 19 of 31
20. Donald Glover hanging out at the @instylemagazine party after winning at the #goldenglobes!Source:Instagram 20 of 31
21. Best Motion Picture - Drama, for "Moonlight". Photo by @mertalas and @macpiggott.Source:Instagram 21 of 31
22. #thankyou @versace_official @donatella_versace @goldenglobes for having me be a presenter #tonight Jewles by @samerhalimehny & ME ❤❤❤🙏🏾Source:Instagram 22 of 31
23. Me and my babies @kyranicole_ and @not_nathaniel on the #goldenglobe red carpet tonight! I'm so proud of the young adults they've become! I LOVE you both!Source:Instagram 23 of 31
24. Congratulations to my friend and the best tv wife EVER @traceeellisross you deserve your #goldenglobe award and more! Love you!Source:Instagram 24 of 31
25. KIDS. Dead. #goldenglobesSource:Instagram 25 of 31
26. Me and my producing partner @MimiValdes waiting for our ride to the @GoldenGlobes tonight... #HiddenFigures 😁Source:Instagram 26 of 31
27. Here I come @GoldenGlobes! Congratulations to all the other nominees! #blackish #GoldenGlobes.. . . . . Wearing a @ZuhairMuradOfficial couture gown and clutch, @LouboutinWorld pumps, and @YepremJewellery, @Hueb_Official, @LDezen, & @NoudarJewels jewelry. Styled by @DaniAndEmmaStyle, hair by @Araxi_By_Appointment_Only, and makeup by @JamieMakeupGreenbergSource:Instagram 27 of 31
28. violadavisapSource:AP 28 of 31
29. traceeellisrossapSource:AP 29 of 31
30. merylstreepapSource:AP 30 of 31
31. violadavis_apSource:AP 31 of 31
