Beyonce Interviews Sister Solange & Reveals The Proudest Moment They’ve Shared

Beyonce got chance to be on the other side of an interview when she sat down with her sister Solange for Interview Magazine. Who would ever thought that Solange watches The Real Housewives of Atlanta Religiously? Beyonce reveals her proudest moment shared with Solange.

BEYONCÉ: What is the funniest text you got from our mom this week? [both laugh] That’s too personal, never mind. You’ve got to love Mama Tina. How does it feel to have the dopest wedding photo of all time?

SOLANGE: Oh my God, that is subjective!

BEYONCÉ: What makes you laugh the hardest?

SOLANGE: The Real Housewives of Atlanta, hands-down.

BEYONCÉ: Really?! I didn’t know that

SOLANGE: I watch it religiously, and I am in stitches the whole time.

BEYONCÉ: One of my proudest moments as a sister was when I was able to introduce you to your hero, Nas, and you cried and acted a fool. I was so surprised that Mrs. Too-cool-for-everything was acting a fool. Is there another human being that would get that reaction out of you now if you met him/her?

SOLANGE: Diana Ross. For sure. I broke out in some hives when I went to her concert. Alan was like, “Uh, you’re breaking out into hives. Calm down.”

BEYONCÉ: And, honestly, growing up, how did I do as a big sister?

SOLANGE: You did a kickass job. You were the most patient, loving, wonderful sister ever. In the 30 years that we’ve been together, I think we’ve only really, like, butted heads … we can count on one hand.

BEYONCÉ: I was expecting something funny, but I’ll take it. Thank you.

Check out the rest of the interview —–> http://www.interviewmagazine.com/music/solange/#_

