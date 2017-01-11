So you want an Michelle Obama?

Real love is so damn beautiful when you tear back the pride, superficial, society’s standards of what type of man/woman you should be with. I saw a lot of men posting about how they want a Michelle. The same men who glorify bad b****es & side chicks. You want a Michelle but you only checking for a chick with 25k followers or more (society’s) standard of a “BOSS”…You won’t even commit but you want a Michelle? Do you pour into your woman? Do you honor your queen? Are you willing to compromise? Do you speak life into your woman? Do you protect the relationship? Are you leading but still okay when your woman is in the forefront? Are you willing to be vulnerable with her? Are you even a man yourself? And ladies, you want a Barack? I do too. You want your man to adore you like Barack adores Michelle. I do too! But how many of us submit & support our men & stay down when ish get tough? When he loses his job? When he’s not balling, buying the latest bags & shoes or taking you on trips every other month so ya’ll could be the “it” IG couple or goooooals. You praying over your man? Do you even respect yourself? If you want a partner who respects you, then you must first respect yourself? How many of us empower our men? Are you still throwing what he did 2 years ago in his face? Talking down on him? Going through his phone? The minute you don’t get your way you running to your friends & telling ya’ll business. I’m sure to be Michelle you have to be able to hold some top notch secrets. I’m not sure if I would even make it in Michelle’s shoes. But what I do know is I’m lucky to have witnessed a woman of class in position of power. Everything about Michelle screams Grace. Thank you for your example. So you want an Obama? Be a person of good character. Morals, values, integrity & love are the basic foundation (and of course God). I’m not saying you have to be perfect. All I’m saying is be the person you wish to be with. To get that person, you have to be that person. A “Michelle” needs a “Barack”

