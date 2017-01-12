More Drama: Gilbert Arenas Sues Ex Laura Govan

Gilbert Arenas is doing whatever he can to hold on to his title as king of petty.

The former NBA star is suing his ex wife for repeating an STD claim about him. According to TMZ, No Chill Gil filed a defamation lawsuit against Laura Govan as well as her attorney, Maya Shulman, over a December blog post about the age-old war between the exes. However, Shulman said that in the post, Laura was “stating a fact” when she accused Gilbert of giving her an STD.

The suit comes just months after Gilbert has already won a large defamation suit against Govan, but he claims the December comment was yet another instance of her slandering name. Gib also added that Shulman screwed up when she admitted in the comment section of the blog post that she doesn’t “know any ‘fact’ that supports” Laura’s STD claims, which he says proves she knowingly made a false statement.

Arenas is suing suing both women for damages. Messy!