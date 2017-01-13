Taraji P. Henson To Star As Hit Woman In Action-Thriller ‘Proud Mary’

Danielle Jennings

Taraji P. Henson is riding on a wave of success and it just continues to get better. After her scene-stealing turn on the FOX hit series Empire, now in its third season, winning a Golden Globe last year for her role as Cookie Lyon on the show and starring in the current number one film in the country Hidden Figures, she has a lot to be happy about these days. The latest bit of news surrounding Henson involves a role that takes her out of her comfort zone and turns her into an official badass.

As first reported by Variety, Taraji P. Henson has been announced as the star of the in-development film Proud Mary. The action-thriller sees Henson taking on the role of a no-holds-barred hit woman, which is a noticeable departure from any of her previous roles in film and television.

The general synopsis of Proud Mary is described as “a hit woman whose life is upturned when she meets a young boy who awakens the maternal instinct she never knew she had.” The film is still in the stages of securing a director, but Screen Gems (the studio behind the film) is hopeful that production will start sometime in April.

In the meantime, it was recently announced at the TCA panel that Taraji’s show Empire was just renewed for a fourth season by FOX. The second half of Empire season 3 will return to FOX on Wednesday, March, 22 at 9pm EST.

