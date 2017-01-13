Chris Tucker Announces Tour With Dave Chappelle

Actor and comedian Chris Tucker hits the stage at the Chicago Theater this weekend. He talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about President Obama’s Farewell Speech in Chicago and his appearance on the Smithsonian’s tribute to African America music.

“Usher tore it up. I did he tribute to my good friend Michael Jackson. It was a great night. Everybody was on there.”

Click the link below to hear the entire interview including his take on the NFL playoffs and much more. Chris’ will kick off his national tour at the Chicago Theater tomorrow, January 14th.

