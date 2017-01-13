News & Gossip
Chris Tucker Announces Tour With Dave Chappelle

7 hours ago

indyhiphop Staff
Actor and comedian Chris Tucker hits the stage at the Chicago Theater this weekend. He talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about President Obama’s Farewell Speech in Chicago and his appearance on the Smithsonian’s tribute to African America music.

TONIGHT: Join us for an all-star tribute on ABC Television Network's “Taking the Stage,” a two-hour program of music, dance and spoken word from from 9–11 p.m. EST. World-renowned dignitaries, athletes and artists from around the globe gathered at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Designed to explore and celebrate African American contributions to the global landscape, the program will feature new film footage of iconic items from the Museum’s collections – items ranging from a plane used to train the famed Tuskegee airmen for World War II combat duty to a bible owned by Nat Turner. The film is accompanied by music, dance and dramatic readings by a wide range of stage and screen actors. Join the conversation on social media using #APeoplesJourney and #TakingTheStage!

“Usher tore it up. I did he tribute to my good friend Michael Jackson. It was a great night. Everybody was on there.”

Click the link below to hear the entire interview including his take on the NFL playoffs and much more. Chris’ will kick off his national tour at the Chicago Theater tomorrow, January 14th.


(Photo Source: Courtesy)

